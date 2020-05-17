More areas were placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ), Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said in a virtual briefing on Saturday.

Roque said aside from the National Capital Region (NCR), the municipality of Pateros and Laguna, six other areas were also placed under MECQ while two will be under ECQ from May 16 to 31.

"Starting today, May 16 until the end of the month the Cebu City and Mandaue City are under ECQ and the NCR, municipality of Pateros and Laguna are under MECQ, also placed under MECQ are the provinces of Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecijia, Pampanga, Zambales, at Angeles City," he said.

"The Modified ECQ it is now imposed in Metro Manila and Laguna. This is the transition (phase) between the ECQ and GCQ where the temporary measures had relaxed like the stringent movement, and transportation of people, strict regulation of operating industries, provision of food and essential services and (heightening presence) of uniform personnel," he added.

Roque also emphasized the additional guidelines imposed for the areas under MECQ.

"Under the category 3, employment activities like the recruitment and placement agencies for overseas employment was added under MECQ which allow 50 percent operational capacity. Also included in MECQ are the firearms and ammunition trading establishments, subject to the strict regulation of the firearms and explosive office", he said

"The home religious services are now allowed... provided that there are proper health protocol like wearing of face masks, social distancing and temperature check and others... swimming is also included as one of the none contact sports that is allowed in areas under (GCQ)," he added.

Roque said Social Amelioration Program (SAP) beneficiaries in areas under MECQ will still receive the second tranche of cash aid from the government.

"For the second tranche we are waiting for the memo from the Office of the Executive Secretary. Maybe the first to receive the cash aid are those in area under ECQ. The areas under MECQ will also included in the second tranche," he said.

Roque said the IATF will also add places under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) which will be discussed next week.

"For now, there are no areas placed under MGCQ in the Philippines or the new normal," he said. Robina Asido/DMS