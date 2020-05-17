After nearly two months of being in Malacanang due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), President Rodrigo Duterte arrived in Davao City Saturday.

Col. Jesus Durante, Presidential Security Group commander, said in a text message to reporters: " He (Duterte) is in Davao for a visit after more than two months of not being able to see his family.''

''He will be back for the next IATF ( Inter-Agency Task Force) meeting,'' added Durante.

Radio reports quoted Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque as saying Duterte landed in Davao City around noontime.

Davao City is under general community quarantine starting Saturday until May 31. DMS