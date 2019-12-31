President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the Filipino youth to emulate national hero Dr. Jose Rizal who thought for the "greater good."

This as Duterte led the commemoration of Rizal's 123rd death anniversary in a ceremony held at Rizal Park in Davao City on Monday morning.

"May his shining example to always think of the greater good be emulated by generations of our youth who look up to him today," Duterte said in a message.

"May the freedom we now enjoy as a people be cherished, be further fortified and be kept thriving through the solidarity that we show in combatting the ills of illegal drugs, corruption and criminality," he said.

Duterte also asked Filipinos to keep nationalism alive.

"Let us keep the embers of nationalism alive as we courageously face the challenges of apathy and divisiveness, and triumph over them just like what Rizal tenaciously did more than 120 years ago," Duterte added.

At Rizal Park in Davao, the President led the wreath-laying ceremony.

Also present in the event were the presidential children, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte.

Last year, Duterte skipped the Rizal Day celebration.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte might not attend Rizal Day commemoration as he might pay tribute to another hero. Celerina Monte/DMS