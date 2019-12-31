President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he will order the contractors of the two dams that will supply water in Metro Manila and nearby provinces to proceed with the construction.

In a speech in Digos City, Davao del Sur, Duterte said the Kaliwa and Wawa dams will be the "last resort" water sources for the metropolis.

"I will order them to go ahead and we will pay the natives and we will relocate them," he said.

He warned the courts from issuing a temporary restraining order for the two dams, whose construction are being opposed by some quarters, including indigenous people living near the areas.

"I'm warning the judge--- judges --- that be sparing about issuing TRO. Otherwise, I will publicly announce that, 'do not follow.' You follow the program of government," he said.

The New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project is being funded by a Chinese loan, while the Wawa Bulk Water Supply Project was proposed by businessman Enrique Razon. Celerina Monte/DMS