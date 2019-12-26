President Rodrigo Duterte on Christmas Day reminded Filipinos to emulate Christ’s empathy and kindness by opening their hearts to less fortunate.

In a statement released on the eve of Christmas, Duterte said this day reminds people the birth of Savior who exemplified the true meaning of love, grace and selflessness to the world.

“As we remember the true meaning of this solemn festivity, may we emulate Christ’s empathy and kindness by opening our hearts and extending our hands to everyone, especially to those who are less fortunate, and sharing with them the bounty and blessings we have received in the past year,” Duterte said.

“This season is a perfect time, not only to partake in our traditions, but also to reflect on the importance of family as the center of our celebration,” he added.

The President called on every Filipino across the globe to be an inspiration to others through small acts of benevolence.

“As we delight ourselves in the warmth of our loved ones, let us strengthen our bonds and deepen our relationships with one another. Together, let us rejoice in Christ’s compassion and celebrate our shared humanity as we steer our nation towards a brighter tomorrow,” Duterte said. Ella Dionisio/DMS