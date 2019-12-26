One person was confirmed dead in the province of Leyte as Typhoon "Ursula" made its seventh landfall in Oriental Mindoro on Wednesday.

In a radio interview, Leyte Governor Leopoldo Petilla said the first recorded fatality was in the town of Abuyog after the victim allegedly got electrocuted.

“We have one casualty, fatality, in Abuyog, Leyte, (who got) electrocuted… I still don’t have enough details right now, it was just reported to me that there is one dead,” Petilla said.

The governor said they have yet to confirm the other reported casualty in the town of Kananga.

Meanwhile, the provincial government of Iloilo and Capiz were still verifying reports of casualty in their area of responsibility.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the eyewall of Ursula was bringing very destructive winds and intense rainfall over southern portion of Mindoro provinces after making its seventh landfall over the southern tip of Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro around 3pm Wednesday.

Ursula has maximum sustained winds of up to 140 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 195 km/h.

It was moving west northwest at 20 km/h.

Ursula already made landfalls on Tuesday at Salcedo, Eastern Samar; Tacloban City, Leyte; and Cabucgayan, Biliran; and on Wednesday at Gigantes Islands, Carles, Iloilo; Ibajay, Aklan; and Semirara Island, Caluya, Antique.

Pagasa said it is forecast to be located at 300 km west northwest of Coron, Palawan by Thursday afternoon until it leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday afternoon. Ella Dionisio/DMS