At least three were reported dead as a magnitude 6.6 quake struck Cotabato on Tuesday, a week after a tremor left five dead.

Mercedita Foronda of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, of North Cotabato, said two died from falling rocks in Arakan.

The local Office of Civil Defense said in a preliminary report Nestor Narciso was hit by falling debris in Koronadal

Thirty were reported injured in Kidapawan and 13 in M'lang, North Cotabato.

Foronda said there were 91 outpatients and 19 quake victims admitted to hospital in North Cotabato.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolvs) , the quake was detected around 9:04 am. The epicenter was located 71 kilometers east of Tulunan in Cotabato.

Phivolcs said damages and aftershocks are expected. It added that quake has a depth of at least seven kilometers.

Among areas affected by the strong quake were:

Intensity VII in Tulunan and Makilala, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; and Malungon, Sarangani.

Intensity VI in Davao City; Koronadal City; and Cagayan de Oro City.

Intensity V in Tampakan, Surallah and Tupi, South Cotabato; and Alabel, Sarangani.

Intensity IV in General Santos City; and Kalilangan, Bukidnon

Intensity III in Sergio Osmena Sr., Zamboanga del Norte; Zamboanga City; Dipolog City; Molave, Zamboanga del Norte;and Talakag, Bukidnon; and

Intensity I in Camiguin, Mambajao.

Instrumental intensities recorded by Phivolcs were:

Intensity VII in Kidapawan City; and Malungon, Sarangani.

Intensity V in Alabel, Sarangani; and Tupi, South Cotabato.

Intensity IV in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; and General Santos City.

Intensity II in Zamboanga City; and Intensity I in Dipolog City; Bislig City; and Palo, Leyte.

Acting North Cotabato Governor Emmylou Taliño Mendoza said the tremor was stronger than the last one.

"I believe it is stronger than the previous one and unfortunately we have yet to reconstruct the first set of damaged buildings and now we have a new situation," Mendoza said in a television interview over ANC.

"Some classes are now suspended. In the provincial capitol complex, we have suspended work as well because it's seriously damaged from the ceilings to the walls in some of our buildings," she added.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said all classes in public and private schools along with government offices were suspended.

"The disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office is checking out public infrastructure, roads and bridges," said Duterte-Carpio on ANC.

"We do not advise evacuation for Davao City residents but we leave the decision of evacuation of private establishments to their management," she added.

OCD 11 spokesperson Leslie Francisco said the alert status of OCD- Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) XI was raised from blue to red.

"This is to closely monitor and provide effective and efficient response on the effects of this earthquake in the affected areas," said Francisco.

"Thus, all OCD-RDRRMC XI response agencies are hereby enjoined and prepositioned all your response assets for possible deployment in the affected areas," she said.

"Likewise, all concerned local DRRMCs ( disaster risk reduction management councils) are also enjoined to raise the alert status of your respective local DRRMC operations center and closely monitor your area of responsibility," she added. Robina Asido-Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS