Malacanang extended its condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of former Japan International Cooperation Agency ( JICA) President Sadako Ogata who passed away on Tuesday. She was 92.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo cited the "selfless contribution" of Ogata to the Philippines, particularly in Mindanao.

"The Filipino community remembers Ms. Ogata as having received the Order of Sikatuna in 2013 for her selfless contribution to our country's positive growth in relation to, among others, its socio-economic goals, Philippine human development and security, as well as the peace and development in Mindanao," he said.

In 2006, Ogata visited Camp Darapanan in Maguindanao to discuss the peace process with Moro Islamic Liberation Front chairman and now Bangsamoro Transition Authority Interim Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim.

In a speech of JICA President Shinichi Kitaoka in December 2018, he said following Ogata's visit to Camp Darapanan, the Japanese government sent representatives to the International Monitoring Team based in Cotabato City.

"We also commemorate her efforts for setting JICA in motion so that it may serve as a vehicle for Japan to generously impart its services to our nation, especially in terms of humanitarian assistance when our country is troubled by disasters," Panelo said.

Ogata is also the former United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

"The remarkable and extraordinary service of Ms. Ogata, together with the time and effort she has devoted to strengthen the diplomatic relations of the Philippines and Japan, will always be remembered given the beneficial and enduring consequences of her endeavors for our country. We therefore pray that she may be granted eternal repose as she rests in peace," added Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel. Celerina Monte/DMS