The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday expressed concerns over pig carcasses discovered in Quezon City and Marikina River.

In a press briefing, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the recovered dead pigs in a creek in Quezon City and in Marikina River fueled fears on a possible spreading of the African Swine Fever (ASF).

"I'm worried as anyone else. The problem is that the initially affected areas are now spreading the virus, they are dumping their pigs in the river," Dar said.

About 40 remains were found floating in Marikina river Thursday evening.

In a statement, Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro suspected that the pigs were from Rizal, where several pigs died due to African Swine Fever.

“There is no slaughterhouse or piggery in Marikina,” explained Teodoro.

“The dead pigs could have been from the upstream of Rizal,” the mayor added.

During the same day, six dead pigs were seen in a stream in Barangay Bagong Silangan, Quezon City.

Dar urged the public to report suspected cases of the virus. He also assured the public the collected pigs will be disposed properly.

"If there are affected areas, report it immediately to the authorities. We will do everything to prevent the pathogens from spreading," said Dar.

"We will collect the dead pigs and bury it," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS