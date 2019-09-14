A military spokesman said the Abu Sayyaf member killed in Patikul last Tuesday is one of the suicide bombers being monitored by the government forces in Sulu.

Lt. Col. Gerald Monfort, Joint Task Force Sulu spokesman, said Nanz Sawadjaan is the younger brother of a bomb expert, Mundi Sawadjaan and nephew of Abu Sayyaf leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan.

"According to reports, the younger Sawadjaan have signified to carry-out a suicide bombing in Sulu and is just awaiting orders from the ASG hierarchy," he said.

Monfort said because of the neutralization of Nanz, only one suicide bomber remains in Sulu.

It can be recalled that following the suicide bombing in Indanan last Sunday, Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Wesmincom chief, said two of five suicide bombers were still in Sulu. Robina Asido/DMS