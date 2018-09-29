he Philippine National Police (PNP) believes that when President Rodrigo Duterte said his only sin was extrajudicial killings, he did it "out of frustration."

"He said that out of frustration because no issues could be hurled against him," said PNP Directpr General Oscar Albayalde in an ambush interview on Friday.

"You know the political atmosphere here. There is always something that is being hurled against an official and since nothing can be thrown at him, they recycle the extrajudicial killings when in fact not even the Commission on Human Rights has proven there are extrajudicial killings," said Albayalde.

Albayalde said extrajudicial killings have not been proven even during the time of his predecessor, former PNP Direcctor General Ronald dela Rosa." There was order given to us to kill suspects, drug dependents or even criminals," he said

He said the PNP admits there are some policemen involved in killings and they have punished them.

"We have penalized 555 PNP personnel from 2016 to July 2018, 362 of them were dismissed from the service for drug related offenses and 89 personnel for human rights violations," said Albayalde.

Albayalde said a Social Weather Stations survey showing eight out of 10 Filipinos support the government's anti-drug war is proof the PNP is doing their job. DMS