The Duterte administration does not need to resort to any "diversionary tactic," such as the "Red October" plot allegedly to oust President Rodrigo Duterte in the wake of the rising prices of goods, Malacanang said on Friday.

In a radio interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said everyone is affected by inflation.

"We don't need to cover-up the problem that we're facing. We are all affected by inflation. This is the reason why the government has been taking steps to lower the prices and that will happen," he said.

This was the reason he said the government has approved the importation of more rice and other agricultural products.

"So for us, if we're not doing anything, you can say there's diversion," he said.

Roque added that the Red October plot was a result of intelligence gathering by the military.

But despite the alleged threat to remove Duterte, he said this would not succeed because of the public's support to the President.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has said the Red October plot to oust Duterte was allegedly being hatched by the communist rebels.

Government officials have accused the political opposition of also being behind the move to oust Duterte. Celerina Monte/DMS