The P1-million reward for the arrest of National Anti-Poverty Commission head Liza Maza, former Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano and the two other former leftist party-list representatives is a "private initiative," Malacanang said on Sunday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque issued the statement after the civil society group Citizen's Crime Watch has offered a total of P1-million bounty for the arrest of Maza, Mariano and former Bayan Muna Reps. Satur Ocampo and Teddy Casi?o.

"As far as we are concerned, all aspects of this case are in the hands of the court and we look forward to an impartial and expeditious trial," Roque said.

Roque added Maza remains as the NAPC secretary "unless there is a directive from the President (Rodrigo Duterte) stating otherwise."

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, a member of the CCW, has said that the reward money came from the donation of private individuals who refused to be named.

A Palayan City court issued late last month the arrest warrants against the four for the murder charges filed against them in 2006 for the death of two individuals in Nueva Ecija.

Maza and the three other militant leaders denounced the revival of the "trumped-up" charges against them. Ella Dionisio/DMS