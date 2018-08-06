Malacanang on Sunday expressed gratitude to those who worked hard for the passage of Bangsamoro Organic Law.

This as Republic Act No. 11054 or the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is set to be presented in a ceremony in Malacanang on Monday, August 6, after President Rodrigo Duterte signed it on July 26 without any fanfare.

"We cannot underplay the significance of this signing as we take comfort in this momentous step towards building the foundation of a lasting peace in Mindanao. We therefore would like to express our gratitude to all those who worked hard to enable the passage of this landmark law," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Leaders of the rebel Moro Islamic Liberation Front and other stakeholders are expected to attend the ceremony.

Roque acknowledged that the signing of the law, which used to be known as the Bangsamoro Basic Law, was not the end of it as "more work still lies ahead."

"We look forward to working with our countrymen in Mindanao in bringing the much-needed development to the island," he said.

A plebiscite will be held later this year to determine if the new law is acceptable to the Muslim-Filipinos in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and other towns and villages in Mindanao, where most of the residents are Muslims.

If majority of the constituents would agree to the BOL, an MILF-led Bangsamoro Transition Authority will be installed next year for three years until the holding of a regular election in the new Bangsamoro region by May 2022, simultaneous with the national and local elections. Ella Dionisio/DMS