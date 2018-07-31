Following the approval of the second horizon of the revised modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine Navy is studying doctrines on submarine use and planning its purchase.

"Now the Navy begins studying doctrines (on submarine usage and deployment) and planning its procurement. This has never been done before and I think that is significant because it shows the political will of our president he wants to push our armed forces to the forefront,” Department of National Defense (DND) spokesman Arsenio Andolong told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo.

“Although it might not be realized during his (President Rodrigo Duterte’s) term at least he has set a direction for the future,” he added.

It can be recalled that the second horizon of the revised modernization program of the AFP amounting to around 300 billion pesos was approved by Duterte last May.

The Philippine Navy is also set to acquire frigates, corvettes, amphibious assault vehicles, anti-submarine helicopters, attack crafts, medium lift helicopters and multi-role vessels under the second horizon which is expected to run from 2018 to 2022.

Based on the approved list of military assets and equipment previously released by the DND, the Philippine Air Force will also have multi-role fighter aircraft, radar system, light utility aircraft, medium lift aircraft, heavy lift aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, attack and combat utility helicopters, special mission long range patrol aircraft and trainer aircraft under the same horizon.

The Philippine Army will be acquiring howitzers, multiple launch rocket system, light tanks, armored recovery vehicles, fire support vehicles, tactical radios, ground mobility equipment, individual weapons, crew-served weapons and night fighting system.

Other equipment under the second horizon includes combat engineering equipment, force protection equipment, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear equipment, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response equipment and medical equipment. Robina Asido/DMS