The Philippine Air Force deployed its FA50 fighter attack aircraft to join the Armed Forces of the Philippines Joint Exercise (AJEX) dubbed as "Dagat, Langit, Lupa" or DAGIT PA 2018.

Capt. Cherryl Tindog, Western Command (Wescom) spokesperson, said three FA 50 fighter jets arrived Puerto Princesa City, Palawan Monday.

Tindog said the exercise is being held in Wescom's joint area of operations and in Luzon areas since July 23.

“The said aircraft are participating in the Field Training Exercise (FTX) phase of the DAGIT PA 2018 which will be staged in the eastern part of Palawan,” she said.

Tindog said Lt. Gen Rozzano Briguez, Wescom commander, emphasized the importance of the participation of the fighter aircraft.

"It is highly significant that our forces and assets train together in the spirit of jointness in order to enhance our ability to respond to any contingency in the future. This AJEX DAGIT PA provided us with such important training," he added.

Tindog said the AJEX DAGIT PA 2018, “a unilateral exercise that focuses on the development of the AFP's capacity on joint operations and enhancing interoperability of its forces from the Navy, Air Force and Army, which will run until August 3, is on its 4th iteration.

“The said exercise will also enhance the individual capacity of personnel and unit capabilities to enable them to be readily deployable to address contingencies in all mission areas,” she added.

Tindog also mentioned that a total of seven aircraft, two ships and a hundred of military personnel are participating in the exercise. Robina Asido/DMS