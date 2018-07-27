President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Associate Justice Samuel Martires as the new Ombudsman.

"Do what is right," said Duterte of what he could only tell to Martires, replacing Conchita Carpio-Morales, whose term as Ombudsman ended on Thursday.

Duterte disclosed Martires' appointment during his speech in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

He described Martires as bright and strict and who also came from Sandiganbayan.

"I do not have the power to order you. You belong to a different department. We are independent (with each other). I have only one thing to say, 'do what is right'," he said.

Martires was Duterte's first appointee to the Supreme Court when he assumed office.

Morales filed plunder charges against politicians, such as former president and now House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, and former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile.

But the Supreme Court acquitted Arroyo in 2016 . The case of Enrile, out on bail, is pending pre-trial at the Sandiganbayan.

Morales filed cases against Aquino twice -- first over a botched anti-terror operation that killed 44 police commandos in Mamasapano, Maguindanao; and again over the Disbursement Acceleration Program. Celerina Monte/DMS