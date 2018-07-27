President Rodrigo Duterte has wondered why the United States has withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Duterte made the comment during the Asia-Pacific Health Island Conference 2018: Networking for Resilient Island Health Systems in Davao City on Wednesday night.

"True enough, the United States withdrew from (the Paris agreement). I don't know why. I have to fathom the reason or even the rational or rationale of the withdrawal," he said.

"Is it because it cannot work hand in hand with other nations or is it because (US President Donald) Trump would like to do it alone? He's my friend," Duterte added.

The US officially informed in August last year the United Nations of its decision to pull out from the Paris deal.

Trump had decided to withdraw from the Paris agreement as it would cost US trillions of dollars, kill jobs, and hamper the oil, gas, coal and manufacturing industries.

But Trump said the America would be open to renegotiate the agreement.

Duterte said he wants to see good faith among the nations insofar as addressing climate change is concerned.

"And so we would like to see at least my country, that there’s really a --- something of a good faith on the part of everybody to do his share of the endeavor," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS