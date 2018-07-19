Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde wants fixed wing aircraft for the Special Action Force (SAF).

“We have programs to improve our rapid deployment that is why maybe we need to have airlift here, air assets,” he said in an interview at the SAF Training Branch in Sta. Rosa, Laguna Wednesday.

Albayalde said there is a proposal for the improvement of the air assets for the PNP.

“There is a proposal. Our president promised to improve our air assets. Like in the PNP we already have one helicopter and there are two more coming and off course we hope to include in our program the acquisition of at least fixed wing (aircraft) for SAF, (just) in case they really need to be deployed in different areas in the country” he said.

“First of all the mandate of SAF is on counter terrorism and internal security operations. We used them in anti-criminality if needed and if there is a need to augment the territorial units. So SAF is (for) special operations, because these are elite troops and also other seaborne operations whether it is air, sea and ground,” he added.

Albayalde also emphasized the improvements to enhance the capability of the Special Action Force.

“Actually we have special weapons for SAF. There are a lot of improvements and acquisition for the capability enhancement that we are doing. There is a big support being provided by the government of our president,” he said.

The SAF came into the limelight after 44 commandos died in a botched operation to get a Malaysian bomb maker in Maguindanao in 2014. Robina Asido/DMS