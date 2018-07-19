Two men were killed in a shooting incident in Masbate province on Tuesday night.

Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal, Bicol regional police director, said the victims were Samuel Pablo and Antonio Pablo, both residents of Brgy. Conception, Cataingan, Masbate.

He said based on initial report the victims were on a motorcycle when they were shot by still unidentified motorcycle riding suspect along the national road in Barangay Poblacion around 10:20 pm.

Escobal said the victims died after sustaining gunshot wounds in different parts of their bodies while the suspect fled towards Masbate City after the incident.

“The motive of the incident is yet to be determined,” he said.

Escobal said authorities recovered five fired cartridges for caliber 45 pistol and one deformed fired bullet of undetermined caliber at the crime scene.

“The victims were brought to Clemente Funeral Homes for post mortem examination,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS