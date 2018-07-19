More than one million pesos worth of rice were damaged due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Henry in the Mimaropa ( Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) region.

Based on its initial report released late Tuesday, the regional Office of Civil Defense recorded at least P 1,491,789 worth of rice were affected in the province of Occidental Mindoro. An OCD staff told the Daily Manila Shimbun, the rice were newly planted.

The National Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMC) said a total of 2,401 families or 7,949 persons were affected by weather disturbance in Central Luzon, Mimaropa and National Capital Region.

The report noted 165 of the affected families or 647 persons are being served inside the total of 12 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC also recorded a total of 23 houses were partially damaged in Region III.

The agency also recorded a total 116 barangays in Region III, Calabarzon ( Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) Mimaropa, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and NCR hit by flooding because of bad weather.

The Office of Civil Defense in Calabarzon said a total of 12 coastal barangays in Naic, Cavite were placed under state of calamity on July 16 because of the southwest monsoon.

The 12 barangays includes Labac, Mabulo, Bancaan, Bagong Karsada, Bucana Malaki, Sapa, Bucana Sasahan, Munting Mapino, Timalan Balsahan, Timalan Concepcion, Balsahan and Latoria.

The NDRRMC also reported flooding in different parts of Metro Manila caused suspension of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) operation.

According to the train control officer of PNR, the operation was suspended from 5 am to 9:37 am because rails were covered by flood that reached up to eight inches high.

As of 12 pm, the Philippine Coast Guard recorded a total of 226 passengers, two vessels and five motorboats stranded in Palawan, Camarines Sur and Batangas ports. Robina Asido/DMS