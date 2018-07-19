Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III still enjoys the trust and confidence of President Rodrigo Duterte despite an investigation being conducted by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), a Palace official said on Wednesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said it would be up to the PACC to probe Bello.

Roque added in a text message to reporters: “Yes, he still has the trust and confidence of the President.”

The PACC would probe Bello following a complaint reportedly filed by a certain group that the Labor chief was allegedly involved in corruption.

Bello allegedly was involved in a multi-million extortion case involving a manpower services company.

The labor chief has denied any allegation of corruption, saying those who could be behind the campaign want his post or did not want him to be the Ombudsman.

Bello has been applying in the anti-graft body as Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales is set to end her term this month. Celerina Monte/DMS