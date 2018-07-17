A businessman was abducted in Zamboanga Sibugay Province on Sunday night.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, public affairs office chief of the Zamboanga regional police, said the victim was Alejandro Calunod Bation, 58, a resident of Purok-3, Brgy. Nazareth, Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Galvez said based on initial report Bation was inside his house watching television with the laborer in their fishpond and two sons when six unidentified men armed with long and short firearms wearing military and police uniforms dragged him from his house towards the mini wharf of their barangay around 8:30 pm.

She said the victim was boarded to one of the three motorized pump boats which the armed men used to escape towards the coastal waters of Naga and Payao municipality.

Galvez said elements of the Kabasalan Municipal Police Station informed the nearest police stations and military counterparts based in Zamboanga Sibugay regarding the incident. Robina Asido/DMS