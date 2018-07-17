The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) apprehended three suspects for illegal possession of firearms and recovered more than 40 guns and bullets bound for Mindanao during an inspection in a port in Cebu last Saturday.

Capt. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said Monday personnel of Coast Guard K9- Central Visayas (CGK9-CV) and Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Bato confiscated a total of 46 caliber.45 firearms and magazines from three suspects who were arrested at the Samboan Lite Ferry port in Samboan, Cebu.

“The illegal firearms and ammunition were confiscated from three suspects namely Velino Cubol, 36 years old, Flora Mae Cubol, 35 years old and Maria Bella A. Manot, 55 years old and all residents of Barangay Suba, Danao City, Cebu,” he said.

Balilo said the suspects were arrested for violation of Sec. 28, Art. V, of R.A. 10591 otherwise known as the "Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation.”

He said confiscated firearms were found at the rolling cargoes bound for Dapitan City in Zamboanga del Norte.

“The PCG has intensified operations against possible illegal movement of firearms from Vizayas to Mindanao based on the directive of PCG Commandant Admiral Elson Hermogino to cut the supply of firearms to lawless elements and terrorist groups operating in Southern Philippines,” Balilo noted.

He said the apprehended suspects, and recovered firearms and ammunition were properly turned over to Samboan police for appropriate legal action. Robina Asido/DMS