President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday said he wants his friend and ally Senator Manny Pacquiao to retire after beating Argentinian Lucas Matthysse for the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title.

"I said he is 39," Duterte said in an ambush interview in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"Not because he cannot win or lose but I like to see my friend rest on his laurels this time and enjoy time," Duterte clarified.

Duterte said Pacquiao has so much money and he can enjoy his life. He said Pacquiao met him after beating Mathysse.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad also watched the fight in Axiata Arena and said it is a "historic day for Malaysia" witnessed by both leaders.

Duterte said he didn't regret watching Pacquiao's fight as it inspires him in his round of talks with Mahathir.

"Tomorrow, I'll have round of talks with the prime minister of Malaysia and I am also inspired to talk to him because of Pacquiao's win," he said.

"I'm very happy. No regrets that i came earlier to watch the fight. It's a good one. And it's the first time that I travelled outside the Philippines just to see him fight," he added.

In his statement, Duterte said Pacquiao has proven time and again he is not just a public servant, but one of the greatest boxers of all time.

"This win will surely cement, yet again, your position and legacy in boxing's Hall of Fame. May you continue to inspire Filipinos not only in boxing but also in the public service," he said.

Pacquiao's victory was his first win by stoppage since 2009. It was his 60th victory against seven defeats and two draws. Ella Dionisio/DMS