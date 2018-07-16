Manny Pacquiao defeated Argentinian Lucas Matthysse by knockout in the seventh round to capture the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Pacquiao, fighting after a year's break after losing to Jeff Horn in Australia, won his 60th bout against seven losses and two draws.

In a press conference after the fight, Pacquiao said he is not yet "gone".

"I'm not gone. I'm still here. It is just a matter of time to take rest and then get back," he said.

Pacquiao said he was not nervous during the fight and felt Mathysse was scared during the first round.

"From the first round, I can see (because) when I fight an opponent, I look at his eyes and his actions," he explained.

Though he was able to control the fight in the first round, Pacquiao said Mathysse cannot be underestimated.

Pacquiao decked Mathysse some 30 seconds into the third round, then the Argentinian took a knee as the fifth round was about to end. In the seventh, Pacquiao's left uppercut floored Mathysse 2:43 into the round, earning victory for the Filipino.

Pacquiao added that during his courtesy call to President Rodrigo Duterte and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad he told them their presence "inspired" him to do his best.

He said he and his team were so blessed because of the convincing knockout victory. "We're so thankful to the fans," he said. Ella Dionisio/ DMS