President Rodrigo Duterte will go to Malaysia by the middle of this month to meet with newly-elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in his Twitter, said that Duterte had a phone conversation with Mahathir before the Cabinet meeting in Malacanang on Monday.

"He (Duterte) wants to talk about insurgency and ISIS," he said.

Roque said before Duterte's meeting with Mahathir on July 16, he would first watch the boxing match between Senator Manny Pacquiao and Argentine boxer Lucas Matthysse on Jul7 15 at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

"We will be there July 16. After boxing, will talk with Mahathir," he said.

Mahathir, 92, was elected again as Malaysia's prime minister last May, replacing Najib Razak, who was accused of massive corruption. Celerina Monte/DMS