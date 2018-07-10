Malacanang said on Monday it was too early to talk about the May elections.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement following the release of the latest Pulse Asia survey on the 2019 senatorial candidates.

"The Palace has no position about it because the holding of elections is still far," he said in a press briefing.

He said the Cabinet officials are focused on their work.

Roque was one among those Cabinet officials who reportedly would run in the 2019 senatorial elections.

But in the latest Pulse Asia survey, he ranked at 25th to 33rd in the list of 58 personalities who are probable senatorial candidates in the upcoming polls.

Senator Grace Poe registered as the leading probable candidate if senatorial elections were held today with voter preference of 67.4 percent.

She was followed by Taguig City Representative Pia Cayetano, Senator Cynthia Villar, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Senator Edgardo Angara Jr. Other probable senators who could be at the top 16 are former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, former Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa, Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, Senator Nancy Binay, former Senator Sergio Osmena, former Senator Lito Lapid, Senator JV Ejercito, and Senator Paolo Benigno Aquino. Celerina Monte/DMS