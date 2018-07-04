President Rodrigo Duterte urged on Tuesday the Philippine Air Force (PAF) to remain vigilant against the challenges of terrorism and external security as he vowed to pursue further modernization of the military.

In a speech at the 71st PAF anniversary, Duterte said the Air Force's chain of command does not end with him.

"I therefore enjoin the men and women of the PAF to remain vigilant as we intensify our fight against the current challenges of terrorism and external security," he said.

He also cited the projects being implemented by the government towards PAF modernization.

He said this year, his administration has completed the acquisition of air defense surveillance radars, utility aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles to complement the PAF's existing air assets.

"We are also expecting the delivery of additional equipment and machinery in the following years. In order to further develop a modern, adequately equipped, modern security force, the government is currently working on the implementation of the second horizon of the revised AFP modernization program by 2022, with 16 projects for the PAF worth over P 139 billion already in the pipeline," Duterte said. Celerina Monte/DMS