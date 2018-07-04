Two soldiers were wounded after alleged members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) fought the government troops last Sunday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, said based on initial report the headquarters of 23rd Mechanized Company located in the vicinity of Brgy. Elian, Datu Salibo Maguindanao were harassed or fired upon by undetermined number of BIFF members around 2:15 pm.

Encinas said wounded were Staff Sgt. Alfredo Tambo and Private First Class Ian Caita .

“SSgt. Tambo was hit at right upper hip portion and PFC Caita was hit at his shoulder,” he said.

Encinas said the wounded soldiers were given first aid in the area before they were evacuated to hospital.

Encinas said there were reported fatalities on the bandit group but this is being validated by the military. Robina Asido/DMS