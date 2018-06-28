A Sanguniang Kabataan (SK) chairman in Tanay, Rizal was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Rizal province on Tuesday.

Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, public information office chief of the Calabarzon regional police, said the suspect was Arvien Kenneth Aguirre, a resident and SK chairman-elect at Brgy. Mag-Ampon.

Gaoiran said based on initial report Aguirre was arrested in the buy-bust operation in the vicinity of Del Pilar St., Brgy. Mag-Ampon around 6:15 pm.

“Arvien Kenneth Aguirre (was) allegedly operating within the area of Brgy. Mag-Ampon, Tanay, Rizal,” she said.

Gaoiran said authorities recovered seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected “marijuana leaves” and buy-bust money used during the operation.

“(The) suspect was arrested and appraised of his constitutional rights and was brought to Tanay Police Station with recovered pieces of evidence for proper disposition,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS