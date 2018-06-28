Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno debunked on Wednesday President Rodrigo Duterte's statement that the economy is in the doldrums.

In his regular forum in Manila, Diokno said the public, including the investors, should just look a the facts about the country's economic performance.

"You look at the facts, not impressions, not perceptions, but hard facts and you'll be convinced that's not the case," Diokno said, adding that the public sector is one of the drivers of the economic activity.

Duterte, in his recent speeches, said, "the economy is in the doldrums," citing that the interest rates were picking up.

Asked that Duterte's remark seemed to contradict the economic managers, Diokno said, "let's leave it at that. Look at the facts."

He also expressed belief Duterte's negative statement about the economy would not affect foreign investors.

"I think the foreign investors know the facts also. They are intelligent people. They discount statements coming from the political side," he said.

Diokno said the economic team tried to work hard to change the "conversation" about the Philippines, particularly on extrajudicial killings.

"We have changed it and the Philippines now is very attractive to foreign investors, number one choice as an investment destination," he said.

Thus, Diokno appealed to the media not to "change the conversation" now.

"We are in a very good place. We're doing very well. We're bound to be one of the fastest if not the fastest growing economy in the fastest growing region in the world," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS