The Philippine Army has deployed more than 100 troops to support the ongoing rehabilitation of Marawi City.

Lt. Col. Louie Villanueva, Philippine Army spokesman, said a send-off ceremony for the total of 130 additional forces composed of personnel from the 12th Civil-Military Operation Battalion and Hijab Troopers to Marawi City was conducted at the Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base, Pasay City Thursday morning.

“The troops were composed of 105 soldiers that belong to 12th CMO Battalion and 25 Hijab troopers,” he said. The Hijab troopers are mostly women.

Villanueva said the ceremony was led by the Inspector General of the Philippine Army, Major Gen. Gener Del Rosario.

He said the troops that were sent to Mindanao via C130 are expected to arrive in Marawi City within the day.

Villanueva said “the 12th CMO Battalion and the Hijab troopers, which will be placed under operational control of the Joint Task Force Ranao will assist in the rehabilitation of Marawi City that suffered massive devastation as a result of the five-month long battle between government forces and the ISIS-inspired Maute terrorist group last year.”

“The 12th CMO Battalion which specialized in the conduct of civil affairs work and information support will provide assistance to JTF Ranao for the establishment of safe and secured environment to give way for the Recovery, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation (RRR) effort to be undertaken by Task Force Bangon Marawi,” he said.

Villanueva said the 12 CMO Battalion is also tasked to “focus in addressing the recruitment and exploitation undertaken by remnants of the terrorist group espousing violent extremism.”

“The Hijab troopers (are) composed mainly of female personnel, in support of the local government unit and other concerned agencies will help facilitate the needs and requirements of internally displaced persons (IDPs), conduct peace education and psycho social intervention in support of JTG Ranao’s Civil-Military Operations,” he said.

“The Philippine Army will remain steadfast in performing its mandate, to serve the people and in securing the land. Despite of the prevailing security challenges, we will keep our word to support and extend our very best for the immediate recovery of Marawi,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS