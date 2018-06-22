President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the Mental Health Act, which provides for accessible and affordable mental health care and services to all Filipinos.

Duterte inked Republic Act No. 11036 in June 20.

In a statement Thursday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace hopes the law will help neutralize the "stigma" attached to mental illness.

"Implementing a universal mental healthcare system in the country would provide more awareness regarding mental health among Filipinos, especially given the rising number of suicide cases among the youth," he said.

Among the objectives of the new law include strengthening effective leadership and governance for mental health by, among others, formulating, developing, and implementing national policies, strategies, programs, and regulations relating to mental health;

Developing and establishing a comprehensive, integrated, effective, and efficient national mental health care system responsive to the psychiatric, neurologic, and psychosocial needs of the Filipino people;

Protecting the rights and freedoms of persons with psychiatric, neurologic, and psychosocial health needs;

Strengthening information systems, evidence and research for mental health; integrating mental health care in the basic health services; and integrating strategies promoting mental health in educational institutions, the workplace, and in communities.

Under the law, there should be informed consent to treatment.

The Department of Health (DOH) is tasked to formulate, develop, and implement a national mental health program in coordination with relevant government agencies.

The DOH, Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and Department of Justice shall receive all complaints of improprieties and abuses in mental health care and shall initiate appropriate investigation and action.

The law also establishes the Philippine Council for Mental Health as a policy-making, planning, coordinating and advisory body attached to the DOH to oversee the implementation of the Act.

The secretary of the DOH acts as the chairperson of the Council, while the members include the secretaries of the Department of Education, Labor and Employment, and Interior and Local Government, chairpersons of the CHR and Commission on Higher Education, and one representative each from the academe/research, medical or health professional organizations, and nongovernment organizations involved in mental health issues.

The members of the council from the government may designate their permanent authorized representatives.

Violation of the provisions of the act entails for penalties, such as imprisonment of not less than six months but not more than two years or a fine of not less than P10,000, but not more than P200,000, or both, at the discretion of the court.

The law shall take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in at least two newspapers of general circulation. Celerina Monte/DMS