Two alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter in Misamis Oriental last Tuesday.

Capt. Al Anthony Pueblas, civil military officer of the 402nd Brigade, said the troops of 23rd Infantry Battalion were conducting security operation when they encountered around 30 men believed to be members of Guerrilla Front 4A, NCMRC at the vicinity of Sitio Migragang, Brgy Abunda, Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental at 7:20 am

Pueblas said the security operation was conducted in response to the reported presence of the rebels who were conducting extortion activities.

As a result, government forces overran the NPA’s camp that could accommodate around 60 rebels and recovered one AK-47 assault rifle and 12 backpacks from the enemy

Brig. Gen. Franco Nemesio Gacal, commander of the 402nd Brigade, said the military is verifying the reported death of the two rebels.

“There were no casualties on our troops while two NPAs were reportedly killed in the said encounter. We are still verifying the report with some locals,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS