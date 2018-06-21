Police arrested one of Western Visayas' most wanted personality in a law enforcement operation in Capiz on Wednesday.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, acting regional director, said the arrested suspect was Julio Llanes alias Ka Pable.

He said after four months of police operations and intelligence monitoring, Llanes was arrested during implementation of a warrant of arrest in the vicinity of Barangay Hagnaya, Jamindan Capiz yesterday.

Bulalacao said the warrant of arrest was issued by Judge Daniel Antonio Gerardo Amular of the 6th Regional Trial Court Branch 21, Mambusao, Capiz dated August 31, 2005 for three counts of murder.

“Llanes was identified as one of the former squad leaders of Central Front Committee of CPP-NPA-NDF who was involved in an ambush at Malinao River, Barangay Agpalali, Tapaz, Capiz killing one army, PFC Goodwin Villalva, and two CAFGU ( Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit) members, CAA ( Civilian Active Auxiliaries) Rogelio Gardose and CAA Felix Danid,” he said.

“He (Llanes) was included as CNN ( Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-New People's Army) most wanted personality by the Department of National Defense (DND) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) with a reward of one hundred fifty thousand pesos,” he added.

Bulalacao emphasized “that the arrest of Llanes and the recent arrests of criminals in different parts of Western Visayas is part of the PNP’s intensified police operation against most wanted persons.”

He said after the arrest, Llanes was placed under the custody of the Jamindan municipal police station for proper disposition. Robina Asido/DMS