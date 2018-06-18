An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck San Felipe, Zambales Sunday afternoon but the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said it is not expecting reports of damage.

The quake, which was tectonic in origin, was recorded 57 kilometers southwest of San Felipe at 5:46 pm.

Intensity four was felt in San Felipe, Intensity three in Cainta, Rizal and Intensity two in Quezon City, Pasay City, Pasig City and Mandaluyong City.

Instrumental intensities were recorded as Intensity two in Olongapo, Guagua, Pampanga and Marikina and Intensity one in Muntinlupa, Pasig and Tagaytay.

An aftershock measuring at magnitude 3 was reported at 7 pm in San Felipe, Phivolcs added. DMS