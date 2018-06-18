A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was recorded in the province of Davao Occidental on Sunday morning but no damage is expected, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( Phivolcs) said.

In its bulletin, Phivolcs showed the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded 25 km northeast of Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental around 10:39 am.

According to the report, the tremor which is tectonic in origin has a depth of 122 km.

Mary Ann Montion, Phivolcs science research specialist, said in a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, based on its depth the quake which was recorded off the shore of Jose Abad Santos was possibly caused by plate movement.

Montion said Intensity Three was reported in the area of General Santos City, Mati City, Alabel and Sarangani. She said no reports of damage are expected despite expected aftershocks. Robina Asido/DMS