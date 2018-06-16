The assistant chiefs of police for operations of Taguig and Pateros stations were relieved from their post on Thursday.

Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr., director of the Southern Police District, said he ordered the relief of Supt. Ritchie Salem of Pateros police station and Supt. Mau Carangian of Taguig City police station because of poor performance based on results and recommendation of the District Oversight Committee.

“The District Oversight Committee gauges the overall performance of each Police Stations and determines how they are fairing with each other,” he said.

“As a result, for the period January to June 10, 2018, the Taguig City Police Station and Pateros Police Station failed to deliver based on the four parameters set by the committee

Apolinario said the parameters include the “crime solution efficiency, enhanced managing police operations, police community relations and the war against illegal drugs.”

“Further, aside from the unsatisfactory performance, the ACOPO ( Assistant Chief of Police for Operations) of Taguig CPS was cited due to command responsibility for failure to supervise one of his men for engaging in moonlighting activity," said Apolinario.

"He was caught driving colorum/ unmarked vehicle when he was apprehended in an anti-colorum operation by joint forces of the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB),” he said.

Apolinario said the relief of police commissioned officers is part of the reorganization to strengthen the SPD’s all-out war against illegal drugs in the southern Metro Manila area in support to the government’s priority program to eradicate illegal drugs.

“We will put the best performing PNP officers on post so that we will meet our target and attain our mission to make SPD area of responsibility drug free,” he said.

“The relief of the two ACOPO’s is a manifestation of our seriousness in resolving criminality and eradicating illegal drugs in SPD,” he added.

Apolinario said the two police officers will be reassigned to district headquarters while the assistant chief of police for administration of their stations will assume their duties in concurrent capacity. Robina Asido/DMS