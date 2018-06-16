A 14-year-old boy died after a portion of a house fell on him in Cavite on Thursday.

In a report Friday, Cavite police said the victim was Steven Gale, 14, a Grade 9 student and a resident of Sitio Samala, Tabing Dagat, Brgy. Talaba 2, Bacoor City.

The incident occurred at the house owned by a certain Rodelia Rezanssab located at Sitio Samala, Tabing Dagat, Brgy. Talaba 2, Bacoor City around 10:45 am.

Based on initial report, the concrete terrace extension on the second floor of the house collapsed due to heavy rain.

Gale died on the spot as he was underneath the concrete terrace when that portion collapsed.

“Due to heavy rains, the portion of the house that was built years ago collapsed and directly fell to the victim,” the report stated. Robina Asido/DMS