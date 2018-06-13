The Philippine Navy (PN) contingent celebrated the country’s 120th Independence Day in a flag raising ceremony while enroute to the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2018 exercise in Honolulu, Hawaii Tuesday.

“The commemoration kicked off with a simultaneous raising of the flag followed by a divine service on board BRP Andres Bonifacio (FF17) and BRP Davao Del Sur (LD602),” Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman said.

Lincuna said during the ceremony “the Naval Task Force sailed in formation while FF17 rendered a water cannon salute.”

“Sailors and marines onboard LD602 formed on the flight deck the word “NAVY” and the Philippine flag captured by the hovering AW 109 helicopter,” he said.

Lincuna said the celebration was headed by Captain Ernesto Baldovino, Commander of the Naval Task Force (NTF) 86 RIMPAC who led the Philippine Navy contingent.

“Capt Baldovino in his speech on board his flagship BRP Andres Bonifacio and heard on board BRP Davao Del Sur, reiterated the country’s rich tradition of courage and patriotism that every sailor and marines of the NTF carries as it proudly represents the country and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to the world’s largest international naval exercise,” he said.

“The celebration was capped with a “boodle fight”, a meal shared by sailors and marines across the rank as a manifestation of unity and camaraderie,” he added.

Lincuna said “sailing with the Philippine NTF is the Royal Malaysian Navy Ship KD LEKIU.”

“The ships will be having a brief stopover in Kwajelin Atoll before sailing to Honolulu, Hawaii,” he said.

“Navies from Indonesia, Japan and India will be rendezvousing along the way and will sail together to participate in RIMPAC 2018. They are expected to arrive in Honolulu, Hawaii in 25 June 2018,” he added.

Lincuna emphasized that “the Philippine Navy’s participation in RIMPAC18 underscores the Command’s commitment in promoting multilateral cooperation to further strengthen relationship among participating navies of the world.” Robina Asido/DMS