A former Commission on Elections (Comelec) employee was killed in a shooting incident in Batangas on Monday night.

Supt. Chitadel Carandang Gaoiran, public information of the Calabarzon regional police, said the victim as Noel Alvarez Meralles, a former Comelec employee of Bauan, Batangas and resident of Brgy Dumantay, Batangas City.

Gaoiran said based on initial report the victim was waiting for a ride in front of Citimart-Bauan in Brgy. 4, Poblacion, Bauan, Batangas when he was shot by two unidentified motorcycle riding suspects around 6:10 pm.

“After the incident, the suspects boarded a black motorcycle then fled towards San Pascual, Batangas direction with the weapon used,” he said.

Gaoiran said as of Tuesday police have not determined the type of firearms used in the incident.

He said the victim was brought to Bauan General Hospital for medical treatment but pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician. Robina Asido/DMS