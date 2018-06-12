Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed that the government has started to look for possible supplier of submarines as part of the modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“I think the submarine is on the third horizon but we are already looking now, looking now (for suppliers of submarines),” Lorenzana told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo Monday.

“We are looking at Korea, Russia and other countries,” he added.

Lorenzana also explained why they have begun to look for the possible supplier of submarines which is under the third horizon while the AFP is still on the second horizon of its modernization program.

“The construction of submarine takes five to eight years. Sometimes it takes 10 years, so it's like that the time that we order it until it finished will take a very long time. If we ordered it on the third horizon, it will delivered after the term of the president,” he said.

“We need this (submarine) for our security, because our neighbors already have submarines. Malaysia, Indonesia, even Singapore which is a very small country and Vietnam. (We) do not have it,” he added.

A military source said the second horizon of the AFP modernization program amounting to P289 billion pesos was approved by President Rodrigo Duterte last month.

“The list was approved, and... we can now prepare for acquisition,” the source said.

Lorenzana did not give details on the assets and equipment that will be acquired under the second horizon but he said that includes big ticket items like ships, helicopters and airplanes.

“I cannot tell everything about the projects because there is a lot of it,” he said.

“Of course (the) big ticket (there) are the navy ships, helicopters, airplanes and Army equipment, additional equipment for the Army like snipers and fast boats of Navy, and several others. I don’t have the list right now,” he said.

Sources added that the second horizon includes the acquisition of 12 multi-role fighter aircraft for the Philippine Air Force and a frigate for the Philippine Navy. Robina Asido/DMS