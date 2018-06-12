Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana emphasized there was “nothing unusual” with the landing of a Chinese military transport plane in Davao City last week.

“It has prior coordination with Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), you know CAAP is the agency in charge with our airspace so they have prior coordination to land in Davao to refuel then it proceed to Australia, in Cairns, Australia. When it returns it will again refuel. That is the agreement so nothing unusual there,” Lorenzana told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo Monday.

Lorenzana explained that aircraft from other countries can do the same, with or without a mutual defense treaty (MDT) with the Philippines.

“Even other countries do that. Americans also landed here to refuel,” he said.

“MDT, or no MDT, if it is needed to refuel, they can also refuel. In fact if we go to other countries and we need to refuel we can land in another country, but we will have to have prior coordination. That is what they did,” he added.

On Sunday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed that the Chinese transport plane landed at the Davao airport on June 8.

Roque said the aircraft only made a “technical stop” for refueling and “was given an entry and exit permit like any other private flights.” Robina Asido/DMS