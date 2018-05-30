The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) expressed hope justice will be served for the victims of the Zamboanga siege following the release of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) members involved in the 2013 attack on the city.

“We submit, the AFP submits to the wise discretion of the court even as we hope that justice will be served for those who are victims of the Zamboanga siege,” said Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, Tuesday.

Ninety-six MNLF members detained in a jail in Taguig City were released by Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 158 in Pasig City last week.

Following their release, Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco ordered a review of the city's security.

"As City Mayor, I have ordered a thorough review on the security measures and directed the City Police and Military to closely coordinate with my office,” she said.

“I am still positively hoping that justice will be served to the victims of the Zamboanga siege and the remaining 100 MNLF accused shall be held accountable for the crimes committed. Notwithstanding of the recent order, the city shall continue to be a on strong Zamboanga City,” she added.

It can be recalled that hundreds of MNLF members loyal to its founding chairman Nur Misuari attacked Zamboanga City on September 2013.

The siege, which displaced thousands of residents, killed hundreds of soldiers, bandits and civilians. Robina Asido/DMS