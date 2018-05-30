The Department of Transportation will push for the construction of a monorail that will link the central business districts in the cities of Makati and Taguig, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing in Bontoc, Mountain Province, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the DOTr will submit the monorail proposal to the Investment Coordination Committee of the National Economic and Development Authority.

"The Sky Train, a 2-kilometer of monorail will connect MRT Guadalupe Station and Fort Bonifacio. The construction is expected to start later this year," he said.

He said the project is expected to benefit around 60,000 to 100,000 passengers daily when completed in 2021.

Reports said that the P3 billion Sky Train monorail project is being proposed by Infracorp Development Inc., the infrastructure company of tycoon Andrew Tan’s Alliance Global Group Inc. Celerina Monte/DMS