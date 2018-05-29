The rebel Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) has filed a complaint with the ceasefire committee of the government following the death of its nine alleged members in a police anti-drug operation in Matalam, North Cotabato.

In a text message to Manila Shimbun, Mohagher Iqbal, chairman of the MILF peace implementing panel, said the complaint would also be elevated to the panels of both the government and the MILF.

Reports quoting some MILF officials said police and military disarmed their members before they were shot at close range during an overnight anti-drug operation over the weekend.

Authorities, however, said they were implementing the search warrant when suspects fired at them.

Iqbal said they are verifying if those who were killed were really MILF members.

But "irrespective whether MILF or not," investigation still needs to be conducted, he said.

"An action can change if they are not (MILF)," he added.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a press briefing, assured that investigation would be conducted.

"Let's wait for the result of the investigation if it's true that some of the members of the MILF were involved in the drug trade," he said.

Roque said the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities of the government and the MILF would do the investigation. Celerina Monte/DMS