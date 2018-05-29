Malacanang turned down on Monday a call for the P750 across the board increase on the daily minimum wage of workers in the country.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said under the law, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards are the ones authorized to determine the minimum wage.

"That's legally impossible because we cannot impose a national minimum wage now because the Regional Wage Boards were created by law. Congress has to repeal that law and authorize a national wage hike anew," he said.

He also said if the wages would sharply increase, many Filipinos might lose their jobs.

"That's why it's really important to thoroughly study the matter," he said.

Workers group Kilos na Manggagawa has called for the passage of the national minimum wage bill, seeking to increase the daily minimum salary to P750 amid the rising cost of basic commodities.

Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the regional wage boards to study the possibility of increasing the minimum salary even if there was no petition yet.

"The president has issued the mandate to all the Regional Wage Boards to meet and study if there is a necessity to increase the regional minimum wages," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS