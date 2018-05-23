A former prosecutor in Ozamiz City was killed in a shooting incident on Tuesday morning.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, Philippine National Police spokesman, said Police Regional Office 10 identified the victim as Atty. Geronimo Marabe Jr.

Based on initial report, the shooting incident occurred at the vicinity of Brgy. 50th District, Ozamiz City in Misamis Occidental at around 10:30 am.

Bulalacao said the victim was driving his car when he was shot by four unidentified suspects.

“The victim was brought to Faith hospital (but) pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

Police launched manhunt operation against the suspects. Robina Asido/DMS