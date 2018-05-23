President Rodrigo Duterte is ready to certify as urgent the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) "anytime soon", Malacanang said on Tuesday.

"The President promised to certify it," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

However, he said he could not absolutely guarantee that the version of the bill prepared by the House would be the one to be certified as urgent.

"But if it is in conformity with what was agreed upon, then there should be no problem. The President should certify it," he added.

Roque recalled that during the President's meeting with the leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Malacanang last April, he agreed for the passage of the bill by the end of May.

The approval of the proposed BBL is a significant step towards the quest for real and lasting peace in Mindanao, he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS